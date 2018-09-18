× State Gives Notice On Hog Farm Permit Near Buffalo River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State environmental regulators have issued public notice of a draft decision that would deny a permit for a large hog farm in the Buffalo River watershed.

The draft notice issued Monday by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality opens a public comment period on the decision to deny the operating permit to C&H Hog Farms. According to the AP, the farm is now operating under an expired permit.

Opponents of the farm say it could pose a pollution risk to the Buffalo National River area in northern Arkansas, but supporters of the farm disagree.

The farm is located on Big Creek, about 6 miles from where it meets the Buffalo River. It is permitted to house about 6,500 hogs.