Week Three Of The FFN Ten: Fayetteville Wins Instant Classic

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Week three of the high school football season brought us a rivalry, a new stadium and a possible state championship preview. Plus some important bounce back performances for schools in the 4A. With conference play just a couple days away, all teams are on equal footing. For now.

Five Takeaways From Week Three

Big Step For 4A-1 Powers – After starting the season a combined 0-4, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove made statements on Friday. The Blackhawks, coming off a bye, shutout 5A school Farmington 42-0 (as we predicted at the bottom of our week two article last week). The Tigers beat Pottsville on the road 19-0. That’s just the end to non-conference play each school needed. Possible 7A state championship preview? – Fayetteville and Bryant put on an instant classic in Saline County with the Purple Dogs scoring late to win 36-35 and finish 3-0 outside of conference play. Billy Dawson’s team led 21-7 at the break before the Hornets scored four times to take a 35-24 edge into the fourth. Two touchdowns later, Fayetteville had revenge for two losses to Bryant last year. New Stadium Opens With Bang – Elkins unveiled John Bunch Jr. Field and right from the first play you knew it was the Elks’ night. Cody Drummond took the opening kick back 50 yards. Quinn McClain looked super comfortable at QB and the Elks stifled Huntsville 38-20. Bryan Hutson inherited a good team that’s going to be tough to beat in the 4A-4. Another 76-71 Game? Not Quite – Same winner, much different result. When Greenland beat Gentry last season, the teams combined to score the 2nd most points in state history. This year, the Pirates went on the road for a much more pedestrian 28-17 win. Riding a two game win streak, Lee Larkan’s squad opens conference play with Charleston. Franklin County Feud Lives Up To Hype – Charleston’s 20-19 win over Ozark was its sixth straight in the rivalry. And it may be the Tigers best win over the Hillbillies. Mason Keener scored on a pitch play as time expired to clinch the win. Keener and three other Tigers touched the ball on a play that Charleston’s never run in a game until now.

Five Thoughts On Week Four