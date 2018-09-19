× Alan Jackson Cancels AMP Concert After Family Tragedy

ROGERS (KFSM) — Alan Jackson’s concert at the Walmart AMP set for Saturday (Sept. 22) has been canceled, according to AMP officials.

“The Jackson family has been grieving the loss of Jackson’s son-in-law – husband of his oldest daughter – who died unexpectedly last week after suffering severe traumatic head injuries in a fall, a month shy of the couple’s first anniversary,” according to a news release.

“Management, promoters and the venue are working to reschedule the show, and more details will be released once they have been finalized. All tickets will be honored once a rescheduled date has been determined.”

The County Music Hall of Fame inductee was slated to perform this weekend as part of his Honky Tonky Highway Tour.