Bike Share Program Officially Launches In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas, Experience Fayetteville and VeoRide Inc. launched their Fayetteville Bike Share Program at a special event Wednesday (Sept. 19).

The program kicked off at 11 a.m. at the Fulbright Peace Fountain on the UA campus. The program deployed 45 bikes on Saturday ahead of the official launch.

VeoRide is offering five free riding coupons to every new registered user through Oct. 3. The coupons are worth $2.50 credit in balance for bike shares.

The program includes 290 standard 7-speed bicycles and 50 electric motor-assisted “e-bikes,” that can be used by those who rent the bikes. The bikes use a geo-fencing technology that allows VeoRide to track the bikes for bike parking, pickup and drop-off locations and perimeter tracking.

According to the website, www.veoride.com, rides start at 50 cents for 15 minutes and can be tracked and used via an app.