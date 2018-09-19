× Facebook, Google Let You Talk Like A Pirate On International ‘Talk Like A Pirate’ Day

(KFSM) — Ahoy, matey!

It’s International “Talk Like a Pirate” Day today (Sept. 19). Why, and what does that mean?

According to Wikipedia, it’s a parodic holiday created by John Baur and Mark Summers of Albany, Oregon, in 1995. The two men sent the idea to syndicated humor columnist Dave Barry in 2002, who liked the idea and promoted it, and the idea took off and became an international celebration.

So how does one celebrate? Facebook provided one solution a few years ago that still can be used today. By going into “Settings – Language,” a user could change their Facebook language from English (US) to English (Pirate) and see their status, timeline and other portions of Facebook translated to pirate lingo. The setting can be changed back in the “Settings – Language” menu.

Google also allows pirate speech on its search engine. To use it, you must go to the Google Search page (not the tab that opens in a Chrome browser, but the actual search page at http://www.google.com). In the bottom right, click “Settings,” click “Languages” on the left and click “More” under the list of languages, then change to “Pirate.”