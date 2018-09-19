Flu Season Hitting Northwest Arkansas Sooner Than Expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Experts say flu season does not usually hit until October or November, but this year is different.

Dr. Gary Berner who works at the Community Clinic off of Martin Luther King Blvd., in Fayetteville says they received their first report of the flu this morning.

"Because of the severity of last year, I think that (is) much more (of a) reason to kind of look out for symptoms, to be knowledgeable of symptoms to get the flu vaccine because it's really about time to start getting it," Berner said.

One preschool in Rogers has also seen a few confirmed cases in the last week.

Pharmacist Trenton Dunn told 5NEWS what age is appropriate to start vaccinating your children.

"Starting at six months old they really encourage you to get your flu shot. Really all the way up to yearly. So six month and on."

Dr. Berner says the symptoms can be anything from a high fever, fatigue or a headache.