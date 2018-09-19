× LeFlore County Emergency Management Handing Out Weather Radios

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — LeFlore County Emergency Management is helping keep residents safe during severe storms by handing out weather radios.

The emergency management office at 1215 S. Broadway in Poteau is handing out NOAA Weather Radios beginning at 9 a.m. daily. EMS and 911 Dispatch won’t be handing out the radios this year, just Emergency Management.

Those who wish to receive a weather radio must be residents of LeFlore County. Proof of residence is required and can include a driver’s license, photo ID or utility bill.

Only one radio will be distributed per residence.

More information is available from LeFlore County Emergency Management at (918) 635-3610.