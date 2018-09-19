× Ozark Man Killed In Johnson County Crash

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — An Ozark man was killed and another man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 18).

According to the Arkansas State Police, Jerry L. Bankston, 58, of Ozark was driving a 2003 Dodge southbound on Arkansas 164 about 4:40 p.m. when he drove off the roadway on the west side. He overcorrected to the left and crossed both lanes of traffic, police said. He went into the ditch on the east side of the highway, where the vehicle overturned on its top.

A passenger, Wesley T. Perry, 37, of Altus, was injured and was taken to the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock. His condition was not released.