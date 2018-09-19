Police: Two People Stabbed In Fayetteville Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Two people were stabbed near the area of South Curtis Avenue in Fayetteville on Wednesday (Sep. 19) night, according to Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

At 7:49 p.m. Fayetteville police were called to the scene. Upon arrival, they located two victims and the suspect.

The two victims were transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Murphy.

The incident is under investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public, and that this was an isolated incident.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victims at this time.

Check back for updates to this story as police released more details.