× Police: Bentonville Man Threatened To Leak Woman’s Nude Photos

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man threatened to leak a woman’s nude photos hoping to get more sexually explicit images of her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Anthony Oliver, 22, was arrested Tuesday (Sept. 18) in connection with sexual extortion, a Class B felony.

Around Aug. 7, the woman said she started getting anonymous threats to send someone her nude photos, according to the affidavit.

One message told the woman, “if you don’t care if yours get out, I can let a few more others out, too.”

Another threatened that she had “10 minutes to show commitment to me that you plan on following through.”

The person also said leaking the photos could cost the woman and her boyfriend their jobs.

Police used internet service provider records to trace accounts linked to the threats to Oliver’s home in Bentonville.

Oliver said he’d obtained the woman’s password last year and had used it to access her Snapchat, Gmail and Instagram accounts, as well as a dating application she was on, according to the affidavit.

After accessing her Snapchat, Oliver said he found a folder of the woman’s nude photos, which he sent to himself.

Oliver told investigators he had created several accounts across different platforms to solicit more nude photos from the woman, according to the affidavit.

Oliver said he “hinted around at leaking” the pictures, but never planned to. He said his main purpose was to get more explicit photos, according to the affidavit.

Oliver is free on a a $15,000 bond.

He has hearing set for Oct. 29 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000