Rogers Fire Department Responding To Accident On Interstate 49 At Pleasant Grove Road

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Fire Department is responding to an injury accident at the Pleasant Grove Road exit (Exit 81) of Interstate 49.

The two-vehicle accident is in the northbound lanes of the interstate and is tying up traffic, said Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. All three northbound lanes quickly slowed south of the Lowell exit three miles away.

Rogers firefighters said on a Facebook post that injuries were reported, but Jenkins said he did not know the extent of those injuries.

