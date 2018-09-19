× Rogers Man Gets 40 Years For Child Abuse

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Monday (Sept. 17) to 40 years in prison for abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Christopher Eugene Ennis, 40, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to sexual assault and several drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver.

The girl told investigators Ennis had been abusing her sine she was 4, according to court documents.

She said Ennis also forced her to watch pornography with him and expected sexual favors in return for downloading music and games to her phone.

Ennis will serve a 10-year suspended sentence after he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

He’ll also have to register as a sex offender and pay nearly $2,000 in court fees.