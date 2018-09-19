× Rogers Woman Gets 15 Years For Role In Deadly Shooting

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers woman was sentenced Tuesday (Sept. 18) to 15 years in prison for her role in a deadly shooting in May.

Kaili Cogdill, 21, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to manslaughter, three counts of accomplice to residential burglary and failure to appear — all felonies.

She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft of property. Her forgery charge was dropped as part of her plea agreement.

Cogdill was arrested May 14 after she and Jalen Tims tried to break into a man’s home on Green Drive in Springdale.

Clinton Pruitt, 29, called Springdale police about 6:57 a.m. saying someone was beating on his door. Pruitt, armed with a handgun, said he feared for his life and shot Tims as he entered his home.

Tims, 21, was taken to Northwest Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his chest and thigh. He later died at the hospital.

Police said that Pruitt and Cogdill were acquaintances and had met through an online dating application.

Pruitt wasn’t charged in the shooting.