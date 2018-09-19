Thrailkill Leads Panthers To Hot Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Siloam Springs (KFSM) - With a name like Kaiden Thrailkill, you almost expect exciting things from the Siloam Springs running back. But his teammates know him by a different name.

"KT...yeah, just KT."

On the field, Thrailkill lives up to his name. In Week 3 against Van Buren, he rushed for 257 yards and 2 scores.

"They did a great job up front of creating some running lanes for him, he did a great job of finding them," says first year coach Brandon Craig. " HE did a great job of making guys miss and running over some people so he had a great night."

Lineman Corbin Collins has seen Thrailkill run like this for years.

"We knew Kaiden was the one, and this, year, he’s started off super great, I think over 500 yards already this year, just pretty incredible."

HIs impact is felt beyond his ability on the field. With a new coach in Craig, it’s the simple leadership of KT that has proven just as important.

"Having guys like him, who are willing to do whatever it takes, and lead these other guys, is something big for us," says Craig.

"He’s taken a lot of leadership control, coach can’t do it by himself so we have to step in and control the whole team basically," adds Collins.

Despite his big start, Thrailkill is looking towards the future of the program.

"Definitely has to be a huge deal this year, cause one of our team goals is to create a new generation of panthers, so we have to get down to the younger guys, that’s where it starts."

With multiple wins already under their belts to start conference play, Siloam finds themselves experiencing something that feels new at Panther Stadium, says Thrailkill.

"We’ve got different type of hope for this season, something special."