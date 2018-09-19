Treatment Centers Across Arkansas Get Federal Funds To Fight Opioid Addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The battle against opioid addiction in Arkansas is getting some financial help, as lawmakers announce millions in federal dollars to help in the fight.

Nearly a dozen opioid treatment facilities around the state will get a chunk of $3 million dollars being made available by lawmakers.

St. Francis House NWA, also known as Community Clinic, in Springdale will get about $285,000.

The money was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton joined the state's four congressmen in making the announcement.

"It will help those that simply don't have another avenue toward healthcare. So, because of that, I think it's going to be very very beneficial," Boozman told 5NEWS.

The funds are dedicated to not only advance substance abuse treatment, but also mental health treatment. Experts say opioid addiction knows no age, race, or income.

In addition to St. Francis in Springdale, Healthy Connections in Mena will also receive about $285,000 to combat opioid abuse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 169 Arkansans died from opioid-related overdoses in 2016.