× Van Horn, Five Other UA Coaches Get New Contracts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas and Dave Van Horn had agreed to a new contract this summer after he led the baseball program to the national championship series but the school made the agreement official on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks were one out away from claiming the school’s first ever baseball national championship but Oregon State rallied to win game two and eventually the three game series. Arkansas finished with a school best 48 wins.

Van Horn, who was making $525,000 per year, received a pay raise of $125,000 and has an additional $450,000 in compensation through sponsorships, on-campus camps and media responsibilities. The Arkansas coach, who is 643-364 as the Hogs’ coach, can earn an additional $190,000 in incentives bases on team and academic success.

Along with Van Horn, Arkansas signed five other coaches to new contracts including softball’s Courtney Deifel, both Chris Bucknam and Lance Harter (men’s and women’s track & field), Brad McMakin and Shauna Taylor (men’s and women’s golf).

All six coaches signed new five year contracts with options for two one-year extensions, according to the press release from the university.

“We are fortunate to have some outstanding coaches leading nationally successful programs at the University of Arkansas,” Yurachek said. “Each coach in this group has proven to be among the best coaches in their respective sports as evidenced by the numerous national championships, national championship runner-up finishes, conference titles and program firsts.”

Deifel led the Arkansas softball program to their best season in school history as the Razorbacks hosted a regional for the first time and then advanced to the super regional round. The Razorbacks went 42-17 last season.

Deifel will be paid $275,000 per year plus an additional $10,000 in appearances.

“After having an opportunity to observe each of these programs and their performance, both historically and in their most recent seasons, I made it a priority to secure these highly successful coaches with agreements that will keep them at the University of Arkansas and reward them accordingly based on the success of their programs. Head coaches are an integral part of the overall success of Razorback Athletics. I am confident that under the leadership of Dave, Courtney, Chris, Lance, Brad and Shauna we will continue to successfully pursue our mission of Building Champions and Razorbacks for Life.”

The other four coaches have long been staples on the university campus as each have been with the Razorbacks for 11 years or more.