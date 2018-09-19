Volunteers From Northwest Arkansas Help Those Impacted By Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Volunteers from where you live are helping those impacted by flooding from Hurricane Florence.

Tyson Foods sent their disaster relief teams to Fayetteville, North Carolina where they received massive flooding along with their meals that matter trailer with supplies to make foods.

“Some of our drivers that hauled in the 18-wheelers, they reported a lot of closed roads, a lot of detours. They saw a lot of that flooding first hand, so there is definitely a need here and just on the other side of town where we are at in Fayetteville, North Carolina there is some pretty bad flooding as well,” Derek Burleson said.

More than 20 Tyson employees will be cooking meals on site for anyone who needs a hot meal.

They plan on being there from 10 days to two weeks if the need is still there.

“We are also working with local disaster relief organizations, local faith-based organizations as well. So if they have kitchens and they have mass feedings we are going to donate product to them to help them serve the folks they are already helping just so we can make as much of an impact as possible,” he said.

Farmington Chief Nursing Officer Rich Hightower is in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the National Disaster Medical System to provide a state safety medical shelter.

“We`ve helped provide medicines to those who have not been able to get back home, some basic medical care for their needs while they`ve been displaced,” he said.

Hightower said they work in two-week tours.

“It`s been hugely rewarding to be able to really get down into the community that`s in need, people that have lost their homes, have lost their medications...provided them a place of safety, a place of shelter for rest during the night,” he said.

More than 30 deaths are blamed by Florence in the Carolinas and Virginia.