Bentonville Bomb Squad Called To Harrison Thursday Night

Harrison(KFSM) — The Bentonville Bomb Squad was called to Harrison Thursday (Sep. 20) night after a suspicious pipe was found in a neighborhood.

A Harrison resident found a suspicious looking pipe and brought it to the police station. Harrison police then called the Bentonville Bomb Squad in to investigate, according to Harrison Police Chief Paul Woodruff.

The suspicious pipe was transported to a grassy field by firefighters. The bomb squad robot was then sent in to dispose of the pipe. During the disposal, it was discovered there was no bomb or threat to the public.