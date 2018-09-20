Flash Flood Watch This Weekend
Heavy rain is becoming more likely for Friday and this weekend. Moisture from the Pacific Ocean will be moving in as a front approaches Arkansas.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Friday 1PM — Sunday 7AM.
HEAVIEST RAIN
Friday 3PM — Saturday 7PM
Several rounds of heavy rain are likely, especially Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Some folks may only get 1-2 inches, however some may have the chance to pick up 3-5 inches through the weekend. Right now the heaviest rain is trending in the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma.
Severe weather does not look likely. This mainly seems like a heavy rain event. Expect more details on the way.
-5NEWS Weather