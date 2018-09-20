Fort Smith Police Identify Angela Shores As Body Found In Southbrooke Apartments

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — On Thursday (Sep. 20) the Arkansas State Crime Lab advised Fort Smith police that the body found in the Southbrooke Apartments in September was Angela Shores, the mother of double homicide suspect Lewis Shores.

A fire marshal discovered Angela’s body during an investigation into the fire at the apartment.

Angela Shores was reported missing in September. Angela allegedly suffered from a mental disability, according to Fort Smith police.

At this time the investigation into the cause of death is continuing and charges have not been filed, police say.

