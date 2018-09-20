× Microburst Causes Damage In Crawford County

A collapsing thunderstorm caused a microburst around 6pm Thursday.

The red colors are moving away from the radar and the green are moving towards the radar. The line in the middle where they touch is there the air is descending down and spreading out away from the center. This is where the pocket of stronger winds occurred.

Brad Thomas with Crawford County Emergency Management took these photos in the Dean Springs after. 900 people were without power on Thursday evening.

All of the previous storms have faded and no additional storms are expected until tomorrow. Friday into the weekend will feature heavy rain.

-Garrett