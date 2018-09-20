NRA Endorses Governor Asa Hutchinson In Re-Election Bid

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has received the NRA’s endorsement in the 2018 race for Governor.

Asa is running against Democratic nominee Jared Henderson and Libertarian nominee Mark West.

Chris Cox, the NRA Institue for Legislative Action’s executive director, said the endorsement comes due to Asa’s strong record of support for the 2nd Amendment.

“We appreciate your leadership in working to improve the security of our schools. This is a critically important issue and your dedication to addressing it deserves to be commended. In addition, you improved state law by signing legislation to expand the areas where concealed carry license holders may lawfully carry. Finally, you have consistently opposed efforts to ban commonly owned firearms and ammunition.” Cox said.

Governor Hutchinson had the following to say about the endorsement:

“It is great to once again have the support of the National Rifle Association. I have always been a strong supporter of both the 2nd Amendment and the mission of the NRA. In the past we have worked together to ensure Arkansans maintain their rights and that our schools can safely educate our students. I look forward to continuing to work with them to protect Arkansans during my second term.”

The state’s gubernatorial election will be held on November 6, 2018.