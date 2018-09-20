× Police Identify Suspects, Victims In Fayetteville Stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two women got into a fight involving knives, and one was slashed, while the other slashed a neighbor who was trying to intervene, Fayetteville Police said Thursday (Sept. 20).

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police, Melissa Latree Briscoe, 35, and Kissie T. Palmer, 38, both of South Curtis Avenue in Fayetteville, have been arrested on charges related to two reported stabbings Wednesday (Sept. 19).

Police said Palmer and a male neighbor were the ones who were stabbed. Police did not release the name of the male neighbor, but they said he received a non-life-threatening laceration to the neck.

According to the reports, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 870 S. Curtis Ave. about 7:49 p.m. Police found a woman with lacerations to her arms and rib cage and a man with a neck laceration.

Briscoe was interviewed by police and said she and her neighbor, Palmer, had been involved in an argument and a physical fight on Tuesday (Sept. 18). Briscoe told police Palmer threatened her an she tried to hit Palmer with a hammer but missed. The two then fell to the ground fighting and were pulled apart by neighbors, police said.

The next day, Palmer had been threatening and intimidating Briscoe since the first fight, Briscoe told police. Palmer then produced a knife and threatened Briscoe and her teenage son, so Briscoe retrieved a knife from her apartment and attacked Palmer, police said.

Police said they talked with Briscoe’s teenage son, who confirmed the women had been arguing. He told police Palmer and her daughter confronted him while he was outside, and Palmer threw a glass that shattered at his feet, causing cuts to his shin. The boy said as he tried to leave, a man grabbed him and held him while Palmer rushed at him with a knife, police said. The teenager was able to free himself from the man’s grasp and run into his apartment through the back door. He said his mother was still outside, and his uncle, David Driver, told police both women had knives.

Briscoe told police that as she was swinging the knife at Palmer, she accidentally hit the male neighbor in the neck as he was trying to break them up. Briscoe then continued her attack on Palmer and cut her on the arms and rib cage, police said.

Briscoe was arrested on two counts of first-degree battery. Palmer was treated and released from a local hospital, then arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. Both women were taken to the Washington County Detention Center to await bond hearings.