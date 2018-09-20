Prosecutor Clears Springdale Officer In Fatal Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A Springdale officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing for his role in a fatal shooting earlier this summer, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale police spokesman.

Officer Trevor Bowen shot and killed Iman Joseph Buford during a domestic disturbance after Buford refused to put down his gun and began advancing toward officers, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called at about 11:16 p.m. on July 26 for a domestic disturbance on Sonora Acres Road in Springdale, where they encountered Buford.

The officers identified themselves and ordered Buford to put down his gun.

Buford refused and began to advance toward police. That's when Bowen shot Buford, Taylor said.

Buford was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he was pronounced dead.

Bowen has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.