Rogers Police Seeking Suspect In Cellphone Theft

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police in Rogers are looking for a man suspected of stealing a cellphone.

According to police, the man picked up a cellphone accidentally left on the counter at McDonald’s at 903 W. Walnut Street in Rogers. The incident happened about 6 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 14).

The man left the store with the cellphone and didn’t try to turn it in. He was last seen leaving the parking lot in a green, older-model pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141 or Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS.