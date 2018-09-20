Southside Eyes Fast Start In Conference Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - Week four might be the most important week of the high school football season. It's not about who the opponent is but what those games mean.

Conference play starts this week and in the Football Friday Night Game of the Week, Southside eyes a fast start as they take on Conway in the 7A-Central opener for the third straight season.

"I think we’ve got to start fast," Southside coach Jeff Williams said. "Starting the game fast and then end the halves, end the game on a good note."

"We got to start the game fast because we’ve been starting kind of slow and then we get going in the second half but we got to start this game out fast," Southside receiver Tyrese Solomon said. "It would be huge for us (to start with a conference win). It would be a good boost in momentum for us to go ahead and then some more conference games and it would just be huge for us to get a win."

Southside and Conway combined for 101 points last season as the Wampus Cats won in overtime and Friday's tilt could see plenty of fireworks as well.

"Conway is a big physical team," Williams said. "We’ve had a lot of history with them. Always had great games with and expect another one this Friday."