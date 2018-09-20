× Multiple Vehicle Accident In Poteau, One Person Killed In Crash

POTEAU (KFSM) — One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Poteau near the Choctaw Travel Plaza.

On Thursday (Sep. 20) at approximately 1:53 p.m. Poteau police, fire department, and LeFlore County EMS were dispatched to the 5000 block of North Broadway on a call of a motor vehicle collision with reported injuries and entrapment, according to Assistant Poteau Police Chief Greg Russell.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with dirt and gravel driven by Jonathan Mitchell of Poteau was stopped waiting to turn left on North Broadway, according to Russell.

A blue 2005 Dodge pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Britton Powers Long of Cameron was southbound on North Broadway. Witness state that the Dodge was swerving across both southbound lanes, Russell says. The Dodge swerved southbound into the turn lane and collided with the rear of the trailer attached to the F-250 Mitchell was driving.

The impact with the trailer caused it to swing east into the inside northbound lane of North Broadway, colliding with the driver’s side of a blue 2006 Hyundai Sonate driven by Cynthia Brodelean of Hope Mills, North Carolina and containing two passengers.

Long had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Russell says.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the crash.

No injuries were reported in the other two vehicles, according to Poteau police.