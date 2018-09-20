Why Do Rain Totals Keep Going Up This Weekend?

The weekend is trending wetter and wetter. Rainfall totals could now top between 2-5 inches for many in Arkansas and Oklahoma, prompting flash flood watches. But why???

ANSWER: PACIFIC MOISTURE

TIMING: Friday evening into Saturday afternoon

**More details down below.**

Leftovers from what was TD 19-E, sitting just east of the Baja California, Mexico near the Gulf of California. The subtropical jet will be carrying this rain towards Arkansas and Oklahoma at the same time a cold front will be moving in. This is why there is a maximum of rain over the Ozarks.

The heaviest rain will most likely fall after 4PM on Friday and before 6PM on Saturday. The first round will move in around Friday at sunset and soak us all overnight too, with several more rounds moving in throughout Saturday.

Some folks may only see around two inches through the weekend, but others have the possibility of receiving 4-5 inches.

GFS Model:

EURO Model:

A flash flood watch has been issued area-wide from Friday 1PM to Sunday 7AM.

Grab the rain gear for this weekend!

-Matt