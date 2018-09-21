Arkansas Joins Coalition Asking DEA To Tighten Opioid Pill Manufacturing

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined an 11-state coalition asking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to implement changes that would lead to manufacturers making fewer opioid pills in 2019.

The letter was signed by attorneys general from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia.

“Arkansas has been at the forefront of fighting the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Rutledge. ” This is a multi-faceted problem, and I am committed to an all-of-the-above approach that includes decreasing the number of opioids released into the system as one more way to fight this deadly epidemic. This reform, along with my educational Prescription for Life program, Arkansas’s lawsuit to hold opioid manufacturers accountable, and other statewide efforts will curb this crisis impacting families across our state and nation.”

The coalition contends further reduction in the supply of dangerous, addictive opioids, according to Rutledge.

The attorneys general say despite current recommendations to reduce manufacturing rates, cuts should be deeper because the currently proposed quotas remain excessive, Rutledge says. The manufacturing rate should be determined based on information gathered by the DEA, Arkansas’ attorney general claims.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading the coalition against over producing opioid pills.