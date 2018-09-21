Friend Of Missing Lowell Man Finds His Body Along The Interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Jim Gore, a friend of 68-year-old Bobby Shaw, found his friend dead in a ditch along a ramp on I-49 Tuesday (Sep. 18), just four days after he reported him missing.

Five years ago the two met in a local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association and quickly became friends. Gore said aside from his determination to find his friends body, there was a still small voice that led him to the exact spot.

"Really I felt the Lord leading me to look."

When Shaw didn't show up to a charity event, his friends in CMA started to panic and later reported him missing to police.

"We were very concerned and we were hoping that he had just gotten lost or something because the VA had just changed his medication and we knew it had confused him some."

Now that they've found him Gore says above all else he feels blessed.

"I know he's going to be with the Lord. I knew he was saved, I knew he was a strong Christian, so I know I'll see him again. So, it's not like with people who have no hope."