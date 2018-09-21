Heavy Rain Continues; Updated Totals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue across most of the after on Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain will be locally heavy with many location accumulating around 2" of rain. Some places could see more and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect.

The rain will affect Football Friday Night so plan accordingly.

The latest image from the Weather Prediction Center continues to show a narrow band of extremely heavy rain in Central/Southeast Oklahoma. Rain in this area could be as much as 7" or more.

Locally, there will be a sharp gradient with the highest amounts of rain in River Valley and less across NW Arkansas.

-Garrett