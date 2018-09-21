× Lamar Mayor Accused Of Hunting Illegally In Newton County

LAMAR (KFSM) — The mayor of Lamar was arrested and released from the Newton County jail on Thursday for violating state hunting law, according to jail officials.

Jerry Lee Boen, 49, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. in connection with hunting without land owner permission, hunting from a road and wasting of game — all misdemeanors.

Boen is free on a $1,500 bond. He’s due back in Newton County District Court on Nov. 5.

5NEWS reached out to the mayor for a comment but was told he was not in today and was unavailable for comment.

