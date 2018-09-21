× Metal Detectors Are Now Installed At War Memorial Stadium

It has been nearly a month since fears of violence at the annual Salt Bowl sent a crowd of over 35,000 into a panic. With the Razorback game next month, the stadium has upped its security.

Even though zero shots were fired that night, no one wants to relive what happened at that Benton versus Bryant high school football game. With the help of new metal detectors, Arkansas parks and tourism hopes everyone will come back to the stadium feeling safer than ever.

These metal detectors, 18 of them to be exact, will now be standing at entrances around war memorial stadium. Meg Matthews with Arkansas Parks and Tourism said, “After the incident at the Salt Bowl, it was decided that metal detectors would be the best way to go. We had been using wands on people, which was very effective.”

But it was time consuming and tedious going through each person in line waving the wand. The old thought that metal detectors were indicative of a problem is not really there anymore.

“However, I think that most people are very very used to metal detectors, and it does make them feel safe,” said Matthews.