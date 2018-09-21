Police: Body Found In Lake Ludwig In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — On Friday (Sep. 21) around 8:00 a.m. the Clarksville Police Department received a call from a fisherman at Lake Ludwig about a body in the water.

When officers and detectives arrived they located an unattended vehicle parked at one of the pull-offs at the lake.

Detectives then made their way to the area where the fisherman said the body was and located a deceased male, according to Larry Boggs with the Clarksville Police Department.

The Johnson County Corner Pam Cogan was then contacted and responded to the scene. The body was then removed from the water. The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Foul play is not suspect at this time.

Check back for updates to this developing story as police release more information.