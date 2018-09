SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale school bus was in a minor accident Friday (Sept. 21) afternoon, but no students were injured.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital to be evaluated, said Rick Schaeffer, spokesman for Springdale schools.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on McRay Avenue, where the bus went off into a ditch.

Another bus has arrived to take students home, Schaeffer said.

