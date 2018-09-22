2018 Fall Leaves Peak Forecast

The leaves across Arkansas and Oklahoma are starting to turn colors as the days shorten and temperatures cool. However when can we expect peaking this year?

Many factors go into peaking colors:

Less Daylight (sunlight amounts are also affected by cloud coverage)

Plenty of moisture

Cooler temperatures, especially at night (but not freezing!)

Calm weather

**Weather conditions will greatly impact the leaf peaking forecast, so expect changes!**

It looks like we have some cooler weather for the end of September and the beginning of October. This may accelerate color change this year, causing peak a few days earlier than forecasted.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS LEAF FORECAST

RIVER VALLEY LEAF FORECAST

ARKANSAS LEAF FORECAST

OKLAHOMA LEAF FORECAST

-5NEWS Weather Team