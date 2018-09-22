Bike, Blues & BBQ Preparations Underway In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- One of the largest motorcycle rally's in the world is set to being this week in Fayetteville for the 18th year.

The Bikes, Blues & BBQ's event begins Wednesday (Sept. 26).

While some employees who work here on Dickson Street are excited for the Bikes, Blues & BBQ crowd -- others say they aren't.

''Bikes Blues & BBQ ... it's a slam for Dickson Street they know this is kind of our biggest time of year," said Derek Lisle.

Lisle works at a bar on Dickson Street... and says they do about two weeks of business in just one day during the rally.

''Bikes, Blues & BBQ ... we'll probably have throughout the day 2,500 to 3,000 people cycle through the bar," said Lisle.

But others who work on Dickson Street say they don't look forward to the rally.

''I don't want to be too cynical, but I find it fairly irritating," said Chris Mastin.

Mastin works at a shop along Dickson and said they don't see an influx of customers.

''It slows things down because ... shops are set up in the parking lot, so it's hard for people to get in,'' said Mastin.

Lisle says the rally is about more than just sales, it also has a different atmosphere.

''It brings in a different crowd, you have a nice older crowd that comes in, they're very respectful, sweet people,'' said Lisle.

Despite the differing opinions -- both men believe Bikes, Blues & BBQ overall is beneficial to Northwest Arkansas.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ runs through Saturday (Sept. 29).

Since the rally was started in 2000, more than $2 million has been raised for local Northwest Arkansas charities.