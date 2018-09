Grab the rain gear and some warm clothes because cool, drizzly weather is expected for the rest of Saturday at the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair.

Rain should lighten up this evening and overnight, but temperatures will not be able to recover. We’ll stay in the 60s for the rest of Saturday. We may return to the 70s by Sunday afternoon, but it depends on how quickly we can move out these clouds and showers.

5NEWS Weather Official Forecast:

-Matt