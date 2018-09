SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Detectives of the Springdale Police Department have released photos of men who they say have been involved in various crimes.

The detectives are investigating several different, unrelated, property crimes and are asking for the public’s help in possibly identifying them or the vehicles.

If you recognize anyone, or any of the vehicles posted, please call 479-750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.