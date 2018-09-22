Poor Special Teams Play Helps Auburn Rout Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, ALA. (KFSM) - Coming into the game as a 30-point underdog, Arkansas needed to play well in all three phases of the game to have a chance to upset Auburn.

The defense did their job. The offense was effective at times. The special teams, however, were atrocious.

Auburn blocked one punt, set up a short field thanks to a huge punt return and then returned a kickoff for a touchdown as they pulled away from Arkansas in the second half for a 34-3 win.

Arkansas dominated the state sheet at times as they held Auburn's high powered offense in check but the Tigers took advantage of a short field on multiple occasions. Auburn also returned a Chase Hayden fumble inside the Arkansas five for another score.

Ty Storey, who made his second start of the season at quarterback, did not play great but wasn't helped out by his skill players early. Arkansas was hampered by drops, penalties and failed pass protection against a stiff Auburn defense. Storey finished the game going 13-of-31 passing for 141 yards and an interception. Storey added 44 yards rushing despite being sacked four times (losing 21 yards).

Arkansas finished with 290 yards of total offense, 65 more yards than Auburn, but managed just three points. Auburn was held to just 91 yards rushing and 3.9 yards per play.