Rain Showers Will Continue To Dwindle

In Northwest Arkansas we received between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain the past 36 hours, while in the River Valley many of us picked up at least a couple of inches. The rain will fade away slowly the rest of the weekend. There is only a slight chance for a stray shower Sunday.

It looks like many of the clouds will stick around for Sunday too. The best chances to get more sunshine will be in Northwest Arkansas. Everyone's highs should remain mainly in the 70s for the second half of the weekend.

There is still a stray shower possible until Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the next front arrives. This one will bring more rain chances and more cool air to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

-Matt