VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- The Sparks Stampede 5K and 10K race will be on October 6th in Van Buren.

The race will start at 8 in the morning and has a $25 race fee with registration ending on October 5th.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Mary Jo Brinkman to discuss the event.