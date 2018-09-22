WATCH: Steady Rain Continues This Morning
Light to moderate rain continues throughout this morning. Due to soaked ground from yesterday’s accumulated rainfall, flash flooding is a concern. An additional 1″ to 3″ of rainfall is possible through tomorrow. The rain coverage is decreasing, as well as intensity. Showers should be ending by Sunday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7AM Sunday morning. Note that Benton County is no longer included in this watch. Low-lying areas, creeks, and rivers are at risk for flooding.
Futurecast 10AM - Most of the rain will move east this morning across Northwest Arkansas. Downpours are still likely in the River Valley.
Futurecast 2PM - Rain will begin to dissipate by later this afternoon. On and off showers are still possible, especially in the River Valley.
-Sabrina