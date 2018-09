Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WIEDERKEHR VILLAGEĀ (KFSM) -- The 55th Annual Wiederkehr Wine Festival will be on Saturday, September 29th.

The festival starts at 9 in the morning and lasts util 10 p.m.

The event will feature a Championship Grape Stomp as well as contests and door prizes.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Dennis Wiederkehr to discuss more.