5NEWS Corn Maze Now Open

Our Channel 5 corn maze is ready for you! We teamed up with Ozark Corn Maze to bring you a custom maze with our 5NEWS logo to celebrate fall.

If you want to share your experience with us, use the hashtag #5NEWSmaze!

WHEN?

Fridays: 12PM until dark

Saturdays: 10AM until dark

Sundays: 12PM until dark

Until October 28, 2018

ADMISSION

General admission gets you into the entire complex. There are a few extra activities as well which will cost more. However the corn mazes are included in the price:

-$9 per person

-$8 groups over 20

-2 years old and under are free

-Do It All admission is $12

WHERE?

Ozark Corn Maze

12880 Hwy 112, Cave Springs, Arkansas

72762

Directions:

Head west on 612 Bypass to the end

Turn right (north) on 112

Drive 1 mile and it’s on the right

-5NEWS