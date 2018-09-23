5NEWS Corn Maze Now Open

Our Channel 5 corn maze is ready for you! We teamed up with Ozark Corn Maze to bring you a custom maze with our 5NEWS logo to celebrate fall.
If you want to share your experience with us, use the hashtag #5NEWSmaze!
WHEN?
Fridays: 12PM until dark
Saturdays: 10AM until dark
Sundays: 12PM until dark
Until October 28, 2018
ADMISSION
General admission gets you into the entire complex. There are a few extra activities as well which will cost more. However the corn mazes are included in the price:
-$9 per person
-$8 groups over 20
-2 years old and under are free
-Do It All admission is $12
WHERE?
Ozark Corn Maze
12880 Hwy 112, Cave Springs, Arkansas
72762
Directions:
- Head west on 612 Bypass to the end
- Turn right (north) on 112
- Drive 1 mile and it’s on the right
