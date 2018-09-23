An NICU Family Reunion Held In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Northwest Health Neo-natal Care Unit brought 'graduates' of the NICU and their families together Sunday (Sept. 23) with the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for them.

5NEWS spoke with one family who is forever grateful for the staff at Northwest Health.

Adam and Becky Reese decided they wanted to expand their family shortly after celebrating their 5th anniversary together.

Their journey to create that family didn't come without obstacles ... and they thank the team at Northwest Health for helping them make it through.

After the Reeses began the process of adopting, they were matched with a family last October.

As time went on, the couple attended every doctors appointment with the plans to attend the birth.

It was late February when they got a call that the babies were on their way -- preemies, at just 30 weeks.

The couple's three newly adopted children spent quite a bit of time in the NICU so much so that even the nurses became family, per se.

One nurse described them this way: Alexandra she was always awake, irritated; something was going on. Ali,the first-born, was the smallest, the sweetest, was sleepy and like a little angel. Mila was always sleepy, too, and was always sweet.

The Reeses said they couldn't be more thankful for the staff at Northwest Health.

"It was amazing. I can not speak highly enough of the team of doctors and nurses and therapists here. They gave our girls the best start on life possible," said Becky Reese.

The couple said after their two month stay at the hospital the staff became family and it was a no-brainer to return today for the reunion because so many experiences and memories were created.

Ali, Alexadra, and Mila were in the NICU For a total of 55 days...and were all discharged the same day in late April and headed home.

