Andre Agassi Joins Team Luke To Inspire Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--Luke Siegel's story is tragic and could've been devastating.

"My little hero Luke was in an accident three years ago July 28, 2015," Tim Siegel, Luke's father, remembered.

Instead, it's all about hope and inspiration.

"I was excited to meet him and it was powerful. You know, it's powerful. It puts a lot into perspective," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi, a guest at this year's Play For Luke Tennis Event is more than just an eight time Grand Slam champion. No former tennis player does more charity work with kids.

"The amount of children he has helped throughout this country is remarkable," Tim said. "And it's only fitting that someone that helps children is here for us today."

"Tim, Jenny, Luke. You are true inspirations," said Agassi.

The former world number one player held adult and kids clinics at the Fort Smith Athletic Club, all benefiting the Team Luke Hope For Minds foundation, which helps out families that have children with brain injuries.

"Hope For Minds, a similar non-profit to help children with families who have suffered a brain injury. We got together, we merged, so January of this year we launched the Team Luke Hope For Minds non-profit," said Tim.

Agassi's presence alongside Luke was powerful, resonating with everyone from kids to adults to Razorbacks.

"Somebody that played tennis all his life, and I think it's just great that he comes out here, people get involved and it's cool," said current Razorback senior tennis player Adam Sanjurjo.

"I do feel like this is family," said Tim, a former Razorback all-American. "This is where I love to be, back in Arkansas."

"But it's just great to come to a town like Fort Smith and see the community and the support," said Agassi. "To see how much people care for each other and count on one another. People strive to love and be cared for and care. And when you have such a common cause that everyone can gravitate around, it's pretty special."

Luke's mission, to bring strength and awareness nationwide, has taken root in Arkansas. And everyone is inspired. From friends and neighbors, to professional athletes. With Hope For Minds on board, Team Luke has raised more than $200,000 for families across the country including six in Arkansas.