Cool Air And Stray Shower Chances Continue

Watch out for a stay shower the first half of this upcoming week. The jet stream will continue to influence some cloud cover and a shower or two, especially east of US-71. Highs will stay in the 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances increase by Tuesday night and into Wednesday as another front moves through Arkansas and Oklahoma.

We'll start with a decent mix of clouds Monday morning. Most of us will be dry with a slight chance of a sprinkle or two east of US-71.

The 10-20% of a shower continues into the afternoon with a few more breaks in the clouds by the evening.

-Matt