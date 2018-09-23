Cowboy Church Holds Service In Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- Despite a fire that tore through their church...members of Free Range Cowboy Church in Greenwood held a service Sunday (Sept. 23).

Tents were set up next to the building that caught fire.

It was on Tuesday (Sept. 18) when a passerby called 9-1-1 because they saw flames coming from the building.

While investigators are looking into possible arson, church members say it won't stop them from holding their church services.

"The people make the church. It's not the building. It's the people and they are not going to shut us down. We will dig in. Whatever we gotta' do. We will have it out in the parking lot or under an oak tree somewhere, but we will have church," said church member Chuck Parsons.

When the Free Range Cowboy Church was first founded in 2006 and members said service was held in a double wide trailer.

In 2010 the new building that caught fire last week was built.

Investigators are still working to determine an exact cause of the fire.