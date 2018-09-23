Families Of Murder Victims Gather For A Remembrance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) -- This year there have been 26 homicides in Little Rock and behind each one is a grieving family.

Years ago, a support network was formed for those affected by violence and this weekend they came together for a day of remembrance by lining the walls of the state Capitol with pictures of those lost to violence.

"For me, there's just so many homicides right now that we have to hold memorials, we have to keep their memories alive," said Amy Stivers who had a family member murdered, "and the only way to keep their memory alive is to have things like this and were going to honor our kids the way they should be honored."

Among those who gathered, the son of slain Arkansas realtor Beverly Carter, who addressed the crowd.

Some of the pictures featured at the meeting were of those whose lives were lost more than 30 years ago, and those family members said it's still fresh in their mind.